1 dead, 1 badly hurt after apartment fire in Brentwood

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 badly hurt after apartment fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead and another was taken to hospital after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Brentwood.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Nancy Street.

RELATED: 5 injured in 3-alarm fire at high rise apartment building in San Francisco

East Contra Costa County firefighters say they pulled one of the men from the burning building. He was badly injured but they were able to revive him and transport him to a hospital.

Firefighters also say a dog died in the fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodfatal firedeadly fireapartment firefirefightersinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News