BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead and another was taken to hospital after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Brentwood.
The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Nancy Street.
RELATED: 5 injured in 3-alarm fire at high rise apartment building in San Francisco
East Contra Costa County firefighters say they pulled one of the men from the burning building. He was badly injured but they were able to revive him and transport him to a hospital.
Firefighters also say a dog died in the fire.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
1 dead, 1 badly hurt after apartment fire in Brentwood
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News