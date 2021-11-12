1 dead, 1 badly hurt after apartment fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead and another was taken to hospital after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Brentwood.The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Nancy Street.East Contra Costa County firefighters say they pulled one of the men from the burning building. He was badly injured but they were able to revive him and transport him to a hospital.Firefighters also say a dog died in the fire.