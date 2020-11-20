5 injured in 3-alarm fire at apartment building in San Francisco

Crazy apartment fire at the Gateway in #SanFrancisco https://t.co/5KokZyDhbW — Vincent Bates (@VincentMBates) November 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 3-alarm fire burning at the Gateway Apartments and Townhomes in San Francisco has been contained.Firefighters responded to Gateway East, near the Embarcadero, around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Flames could be seen shooting from an apartment on the 11th floor.At least five people have been injured, according to firefighters. The fire department reported the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents have been asked to shelter-in-place.Video posted on Twitter showed the flames and firefighters on scene investigating.This isn't the first time a building in the complex caught fire; in October 2018 floors 12 to 16 of one of Gateway South were damaged by fire. Residents from 30 units were displaced and a handful of people were treated for smoke inhalation. A handful of people were treated for smoke inhalation and anxiety. There was also a fire in one of the towers last month. Residents were asked to shelter in place, but many still evacuated. It is unclear what started it.