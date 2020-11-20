5 injured in 3-alarm fire at apartment building in San Francisco

Fire at the Gateway Apartments and Townhomes in San Francisco on Friday, November 20, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 3-alarm fire burning at the Gateway Apartments and Townhomes in San Francisco has been contained.

Firefighters responded to Gateway East, near the Embarcadero, around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Flames could be seen shooting from an apartment on the 11th floor.

At least five people have been injured, according to firefighters. The fire department reported the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents have been asked to shelter-in-place.

Video posted on Twitter showed the flames and firefighters on scene investigating.



This isn't the first time a building in the complex caught fire; in October 2018 floors 12 to 16 of one of Gateway South were damaged by fire. Residents from 30 units were displaced and a handful of people were treated for smoke inhalation. A handful of people were treated for smoke inhalation and anxiety. There was also a fire in one of the towers last month. Residents were asked to shelter in place, but many still evacuated. It is unclear what started it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Newsom orders curfew in CA
The highest Bay Area COVID-19 death rate is in this county
'People need to work!' East Bay restaurant responds to CA curfew
Bars, risky revelers, targeted in California's COVID-19 curfew
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Show More
Working from home? SF company designing innovative hideaway desks
Warriors' Bob Myers says there are 'more Klay memories to come'
Surgeon demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's Achilles
Chief talks transparency after police shooting near SF mall
Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News