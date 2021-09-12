Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears announces engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari

EMBED <>More Videos

Britney Spears announces engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari

LOS ANGELES -- On the verge of potentially breaking free of her father's conservatorship, Britney Spears on Sunday announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pop star posted a video to Instagram showing off a large diamond ring with a smiling Asghari by her side, with the caption "I can't (expletive) believe it !!!!!"

As Spears has battled to break free of the two conservatorships controlling her finances and personal life, she has claimed that they have not allowed her to marry or have a baby. That claim has been denied by Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her person.

Spears' father Jamie controls her financial affairs but amid a lengthy legal battle he recently filed to remove himself from that role.

Britney Spears' father agrees to step down from conservatorship after months of public pressure
EMBED More News Videos

Jamie Spears intends to step down as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate following months of public pressure from her supporters, according to new court documents.



Asghari, a 27-year-old personal trainer, has been with the 39-year-old Spears for about five years.

Spears has been married twice before and has two children. She has talked publicly about wanting to marry again and have more children.

Asghari also posted a picture of the ring on his Instagram account.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesengagementbritney spearswedding proposalcelebrity engagements
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News