19-acre brush fire in Antioch contained, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- 7:01 p.m. UPDATE: Firefighters say the brush fire in Antioch has been contained. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

A brush fire is putting out some thick smoke in Antioch near Auto Center Drive and West Sixth Street, near the Babe Ruth Memorial Baseball Fields.

Contra Costa Fire Department says it has burned about 19 acres and is 70% contained.

