moon

VIDEO: Time-lapse captures July's full 'buck' moon turning orange from Western wildfire smoke

EMBED <>More Videos

Time-lapse: July's full moon turns orange from wildfire smoke

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- Checkout this time-lapse of the moon over Washington D.C. Friday night. It suddenly becomes orange-tinted!

The reason for the color change is the smoke from the Western wildfires has drifted all the way across the country.

RELATED: Massive western wildfires cloud NYC, East Coast in haze

Earlier this week, we saw pictures of thick blankets of haze over New York City and Philadelphia also caused by the smoke.

Some of the major wildfires in the west coast include the Beckwourth Complex in Plumas National Forest and the Dixie Fire which is threatening hundreds of structures in Butte County. The largest fire burning in the west is the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwashington dcmooncaught on videoorangewildfireweathertimelapseu.s. & worldsmoke
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOON
Harvest Moon to rise tonight, 2 nights before equinox
Last chance to see rare 'blue moon' Sunday
Perseid meteor shower headlines busy month for astronomy
Full buck moon may look especially crimson this weekend
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News