VIDEO: Time-lapse captures July's full 'buck' moon turning orange from Western wildfire smoke

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- Checkout this time-lapse of the moon over Washington D.C. Friday night. It suddenly becomes orange-tinted!The reason for the color change is the smoke from the Western wildfires has drifted all the way across the country.Earlier this week, we saw pictures of thick blankets of haze over New York City and Philadelphia also caused by the smoke.Some of the major wildfires in the west coast include the Beckwourth Complex in Plumas National Forest and the Dixie Fire which is threatening hundreds of structures in Butte County. The largest fire burning in the west is the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon.