Bumble employees granted week off as a 'thank you' for their efforts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How does a week off from work to recharge sound?

Employees at Bumble know what it's like.

The company is giving its entire staff some paid time off.

The dating app is shutting down its offices around the world this week.

This comes after a great year of successes for the firm, keeping their staff busier than usual.

Bumble says it's their way to say "thank you" to team members for their hard work and resilience.

The company says all 700 employees worldwide have been granted this entire week off.

