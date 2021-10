BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead and one is left in critical condition after a rollover crash in Burlingame that happened Monday just after midnight, police said.Shortly after midnight, a car with three people inside slammed into a tree on El Camino Real and Broadway.Two died from the collision and one is in critical condition at a hospital.According to authorities, no one was wearing their seatbelts. They say "speed" and "weather" played a role in the crash.The accident shutdown El Camino for six hours.