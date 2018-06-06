Protest at Alphabet shareholders meeting (parent company of Google). Silicon Valley Rising concerned about company’s planned campus in San Jose and its impact on housing and displacement. pic.twitter.com/Gb08QkYVLf — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) June 6, 2018

A group of community activists from San Jose held a protest outside Google headquarters in Mountain View Wednesday morning.Silicon Valley Rising was handing out fliers and talking with investors as they arrived for the annual Alphabet shareholders meeting. Alphabet is Google's parent company.The group has been very active in expressing their concerns about the new mega-campus proposed for San Jose.They say residents fear the new development will lead to increases in evictions, homelessness and displacement.Silicon Valley Rising wants Google to contribute to an affordable housing fund and support stronger policies for tenants rights."You know we believe that shareholders have a right to know what's really happening in terms of tech development and impact on our community. And that they really have a responsibility as well to use their power within the company to ensure that Google acts and really responds to the impact that they're having in our communities," said Maria Noel Fernandez from Silicon Valley Rising.Google's public affairs manager Javier Gonzalez released a statement. He said, "We want an open dialogue with the San Jose community surrounding our proposed development. Through the city-led Station Area Advisory Group and our own outreach to community groups, we are listening to and working with the community and government officials, who know San Jose best, to be a part of the solution for the concerns surrounding housing, gentrification, displacement, and employment opportunities."San Jose's next meeting on the Google development is scheduled for June 27.