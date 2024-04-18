Google fires 28 employees following Gaza war protests in Bay Area, New York

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Google has fired 28 employees who participated in Tuesday's Gaza war protest at its facilities, the company announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, ABC7 News saw people taken into custody in Sunnyvale but it's not clear if they were employees.

From Sunnyvale to New York, employees protested Google's support for the Israeli government and its billion-dollar Cloud AI contract named Project Nimbus.

A group of employees even occupied Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office.

Google says a small number of employees did disrupt things at some of its offices.

The company released the following statement:

"Physically impeding other employees' work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior. After refusing multiple requests to leave the premises, law enforcement was engaged to remove them to ensure office safety."

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the Tesla factory in Fremont as part of a worldwide economic blockade in solidarity with Gaza.

