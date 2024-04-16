Projectiles fired at pro-Palestinian protesters after they tear down Fremont Tesla factory fence

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the Tesla factory in Fremont as part of a worldwide economic blockade in solidarity with Gaza.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Tense moments at a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Tesla factory in Fremont Monday night.

Protesters were fired with pepper balls after they tore down police fencing set up around the facility.

"This Tesla factory is one of the most productive factories in the state. And so in this area, we wanted to target a big center of production and really cause an impact," said one protester who didn't want to be named.

The night's protest is one of several that happened around the Bay Area Monday.

Earlier in the day, protesters also shut down the Golden Gate Bridge, as well as parts of I-880.

The first protest began at 6:15 a.m. on Northbound 880 at 5th Avenue. Then at 8:15 a.m., protesters shut down southbound lanes of 880 in Oakland. Twelve people were arrested.

All of the demonstrations a part of the so-called A15 day of protest.

Symbolically happening on April 15 or Tax Day, and meant to cause economic disruption to those protesters believe are helping fund the Israel-Hamas war.

"A lot of these companies are just thinking about their profits. And unless they're affected, they need pressure," said protester Nader Khouri.

Monday night's protesters initially met at the Warm Springs BART station before marching down to the Tesla plant less than a mile away.

While they first protested on the side of one of the factory's entrances, they then walked around the site where those tense moments occurred.

After meeting police outside the gates of Tesla Monday night, protesters eventually decided to call it quits and head back home.

In addition to causing economic disruption, protesters say they want the U.S. government to stop sending money and arms to Israel.

Many of them telling us they're sick of politicians not listening to them.

"I don't think there's anything I could say to Biden that could make him listen. He's a terrible man and I will not be voting for him."

And even though many have been out in the streets for over six months now, the protesters say they're not stopping any time soon.

"But we will come out in the numbers to make sure we are heard," said Khalil Jabran.

