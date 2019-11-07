Oakland Athletics

Ballpark talks resume as Oakland A's try to stop City of Oakland's lawsuit

By Phil Matier
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Talks between the City of Oakland and the Oakland A's over a new ballpark resumed Wednesday, but without any agreement by the City to drop its lawsuit aimed at blocking the team from buying Alameda County's half-share of the Coliseum site.

The A's say they need a development deal at the 166-acre site that plays home to the A's and Raiders, if they are to privately finance their planned ballpark on the city's waterfront.

RELATED: Phil Matier breaks down Oakland Athletics' $85 million offer to city on Coliseum site

The A's countered by offering the city $85 million for its share of the site, but said the suit needs to be dropped by Nov. 15.

Key issues yet to be resolved include:
-Whether the A's would buy or have a long-term lease on the land

-Would the land would go back to the city if a ballpark is not built
-What community benefits would be included in the deal
-Whether the A's would agree to cover the costs of any potential lawsuits that might be filed by outside parties
-Whether the city could retain the right to bring back the suit
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandmlbbaseballoakland athleticsreal estate developmentoaklandoakland coliseum
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Oakland A's make $85M offer on Coliseum site
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
The good, the bad ... and the Tigers: Ranking all 30 MLB teams based on their 2019 goals
Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado headlines Gold Glove winners with 7th straight
A's reliever Yusmeiro Petit has contract option picked up for 2020
Way-too-early 2020 Power Rankings: Can Nationals stay on top?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
Father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter
US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
2019 Bay Area Election Results
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Show More
Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose
Bud Light is the next to get into the spiked seltzer game
Hayes Valley business owners worried as chain store move into neighborhood
California judge removed from office for misconduct
San Jose to preserve open space in North Coyote Valley
More TOP STORIES News