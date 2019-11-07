Ballpark talks resume as Oakland A's try to stop City of Oakland's lawsuit

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Talks between the City of Oakland and the Oakland A's over a new ballpark resumed Wednesday, but without any agreement by the City to drop its lawsuit aimed at blocking the team from buying Alameda County's half-share of the Coliseum site.
The A's say they need a development deal at the 166-acre site that plays home to the A's and Raiders, if they are to privately finance their planned ballpark on the city's waterfront.
The A's countered by offering the city $85 million for its share of the site, but said the suit needs to be dropped by Nov. 15.
Key issues yet to be resolved include:
-Whether the A's would buy or have a long-term lease on the land
-Would the land would go back to the city if a ballpark is not built
-What community benefits would be included in the deal
-Whether the A's would agree to cover the costs of any potential lawsuits that might be filed by outside parties
-Whether the city could retain the right to bring back the suit
