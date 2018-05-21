7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Facebook petition, Tesla Model 3 issues, Alaska Airlines ditching straws

EMBED </>More Videos

Advocacy groups say Facebook is too powerful, plus Alaska Airlines is getting rid of its plastic straws. What you should know for Monday, May 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
Advocacy groups petition FTC against Facebook

Several advocacy groups jointly filed a petition today, trying to break up what they call Facebook's monopoly.

The effort, called Freedom from Facebook, says its goal is to convince the Federal Trade Commission to become involved.

The petition's website says the FTC should spin off Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, which are all services owned by Facebook, Inc.

The groups also say that Facebook has amassed too much power and influence over people's lives, and spends millions of dollars to make sure the company can keep growing.

Participants in the effort include Citizens Against Monopoly, Content Creators Coalition, Demand Progress, Jewish Voice for Peace, MoveOn, MPower Change, Open Markets Institute, and SumOfUs.

Consumer Reports does not recommend Tesla Model 3

Consumer Reports today says it does not recommend the Tesla Model 3 sedan.

The organization noted the Model 3's battery range and handling, but pointed out shortcomings with braking, controls, and ride quality.

Consumer Reports says the vehicle's stopping range is far worse than other cars tested, even longer than that of a Ford F-150. They also point out that using any controls on the car's center touch screen require multiple steps - even changing direction of airflow from the vents.

As for ride quality, testing found that the Model 3's rear seat was not supportive, and wind noise became very loud when traveling at highway speeds.

On a positive note, the report mentions the Model 3 made it as much as 350 miles on a single charge - a record in testing.

Alaska Airlines nixing plastic straws

Alaska Airlines says it is ditching plastic straws in favor of wood stirring sticks.

The announcement comes after a request from 16-year old Central California native Shelby O'Neil. Alaska says they received a request from O'Neil on behalf of Jr Ocean Guardians - a project O'Neil started for the Girl Scouts. The project's goal is to help save oceans and marine life, and a big focus is on reducing the use of plastic straws.

Alaska says O'Neil asked them to get rid of single-use plastic straws, a project already in the works behind-the-scenes at the company.

The airline pledged to replace plastic straws and citrus picks "with sustainable, marine-friendly alternatives" on all flights and in Alaska lounges starting this summer. Alaska says they used 22 million of the plastic utensils last year alone.

Alaska will also swap out juice boxes for aluminum cans.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerfacebookteslaconsumer reportsalaska airlines
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
Netflix adding commercials?
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News