Consumer Catch-up: Mauna Loa macadamia nut recall, better vehicle headlights, FTC refund checks

Macadamia nuts recalled over possible E-coli contamination

Macadamia nuts recalled due to E. coli concerns

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut company is recalling all of its products produced at its plant on the Big Island of Hawaii earlier this month because of possible E. coli contamination.

The bacteria was found in the company's water system.

The recall includes Mauna Loa products from roasted salted, honey-roasted, Maui onion garlic, and chocolate macadamia nuts to shortbread cookies.

The items were produced between September 6 - September 21, 2018.

The macadamia nut facility will be closed until further testing shows it is safe.

If you have any of the recalled products, return them to the store where you bought them, or throw the items away.

NTSB: better headlights needed on vehicles

The National Transportation Safety Board says vehicles need better headlights to protect against pedestrian deaths.

The recommendations came out of a board meeting Tuesday.

The NTSB proposed implementing headlight performance ratings, as well as changing hood and bumper designs to minimize injury in a pedestrian crash.

Officials said information from the CDC about crashes and injuries could eventually lead to a national database tracking pedestrian crashes.

FTC refund checks

The Federal Trade Commission is sending out 22,671 refund checks to victims who lost money in a phone cramming scheme.

"Cramming" is the term for charging a customer's phone bill without their consent.

The FTC says a number of companies sent out text messages including celebrity gossip, horoscopes, or "fun facts" to consumers, and then added monthly subscription fees onto the consumer's bill for the texts.

This is the third round of refunds from the FTC as a result of their crackdown on mobile cramming.

The average refund check is $92.95. Recipients have 60 days to deposit or cash the checks.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

