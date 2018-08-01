7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Salad and wrap recall, interest rates remain, Southwest ditching peanuts

Stock image of a bowl of Caesar salad (Shutterstock)

Health alert about salads, wraps

Double check your salad and wrap products. The USDA issued a public health alert about possible parasite contamination.

The warning impacts more than two dozen items from major grocery chains. Beef, pork, and poultry salad and wrap products were sold at stores like Trader Joe's, Walgreen's, and Kroger.

The parasite can cause stomach and intestinal problems, along with fever and flu-like symptoms. Those symptoms can develop more than a week after consuming the contaminated item.

You can find more information about the affected products here.

Interest rates to remain steady

The Federal Reserve says interest rates will not change - for now.

The Fed says gradual rate hikes may still be coming in the months ahead, as long as the economy stays healthy.

In June, the Fed projected four rate hikes this year. Two have already occurred. Private economists expect the next rate hike in September.

Southwest stops serving peanuts

As of Wednesday, Southwest Airlines' bags of peanuts are now a collector's item.

The airline stopped serving the iconic blue bags at the end of July.

Last month, we reported Southwest planned to pull the snack from all flights due to allergy concerns.

Instead, passengers will receive bags of pretzels.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

