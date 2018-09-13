7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Waffle House Index, property tax refunds, GM recall, Build-A-Bear apology

A double rainbow in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, on St. Claude Avenue, an area that was badly impacted by Hurricane Katrina. (Julie Dermansky/Corbis via Getty Images)

By
Waffle House Index launches

A restaurant open 365 days a year just opened its storm center to track Hurricane Florence.

The southern breakfast chain is well known for staying open during natural disasters.

FEMA came up with an informal "Waffle House Index" to measure the damage during storms.

If a Waffle House is closed, or has limited service, emergency crews know the area must be hit hard.

Waffle House is headquartered in Georgia and has more than 2,000 locations, mostly in the South.

Property tax bill signed

Governor Jerry Brown just signed a property tax bill to make the process of receiving refunds easier.

Under previous law, a claim form had to be mailed to the taxpayer. The form then had to be signed and returned before they could get a refund.

The new law allows a county to simply pay the refund owed, without the extra paperwork.

Refunds could come from overpayment of taxes, penalties, assessments, interest or other issues.

General Motors announces another recall

Another big recall for General Motors.

The automaker is recalling more than one million trucks and SUVs because of problems with the power steering.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the power steering can stop working, then suddenly start working again.

It all happens in about a second.

Consumer Reports says there are reports of 30 crashes and two injuries related to the issue.

Included in the recall: 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, as well as Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon SUVs.

Build-A-Bear CEO apologizes

Build-A-Bear is apologizing after its "Pay Your Age" promotion earlier this summer.

The promo caused massive lines and chaos at stores around the country.

Some stores even had to close early to deal with the crowds.

CEO Sharon Price John says she was happy with the sales boost from the event, but wished the execution was better.

Build-A-Bear gave out vouchers to some customers who were unable to get into the crowded stores.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernswaffle househurricanehurricane florencestormproperty taxeshomeownersgeneral motorsauto recall
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: avoid hurricane scams, Porsche rentals
Local contractors accused of stealing $800,000 from customers
How to avoid washing machine problems caused by pet hair
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: avoid hurricane scams, Porsche rentals
Expert discusses unveiling of Apple's newest products
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
More Business
Top Stories
Victims, gunman in Bakersfield shooting rampage identified
WATCH LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Florence as storm nears
Hundreds protest outside Global Climate Action Summit in SF
SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Former First Lady Michelle Obama to stop in San Jose on book tour
Need a job? Caltrans is racing to fill 1,100 openings
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates
Boy, 14, charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings
San Francisco threatens to yellow tag Millennium Tower
More News