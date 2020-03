Safeway shortens hours to restock shelves during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Grocery store owners want shoppers to know, there is enough food to go around during the coronavirus pandemic shelter-in-place order. However, that's not stopping people from clearing out isles and waiting in long lines.Some shoppers were lined up outside a Safeway store at S. Broadway and Mt. Diablo Blvd. in Walnut Creek before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, when the store opened. "Just missing the toilet paper. That's the only thing I'm missing," said David Nelissen. "Have everything else, just gotta get here early so I make sure I get some."The Walnut Creek Safeway is opening later than usual, to give employees more time to stock the shelves. Stores across the country have been wiped out recently, as Americans panic and try to stock up on items like toilet paper and non-perishable food.The California Grocers Association is asking people to slow down their buying. They say there is enough food to go around, people just need to give stores time to receive their deliveries and stock the shelves.