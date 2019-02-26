ELON MUSK

Tesla's Elon Musk faces contempt of court deadline over tweets

A federal judge is giving Tesla CEO Elon Musk until March 11 to explain why he should not be held in contempt of court.

Securities regulators have asked that Musk be held in contempt for violating the terms of a settlement agreement.

That potential violation: a tweet from Musk on Feb. 19 about auto production numbers that was not approved by a Tesla lawyer.

Under the settlement approved by a judge last fall, Musk's tweets must be approved by the lawyer if it's possible they could influence the company's stock price. Musk faces potential punishment if he is found to be in contempt.

