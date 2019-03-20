google

European Union fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing its role in online advertising

EMBED <>More Videos

European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.

BRUSSELS -- European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.

The EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announced the results of the long-running probe of Google's AdSense advertising business case at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

It's the third time the commission has slapped Google with an antitrust penalty, following multibillion-dollar fines resulting from separate probes into two other parts of the Silicon Valley giant's business.

Last year Vestager hit the company with a record 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine following an investigation into its Android operating system. In 2017, she slapped Google with a 2.42 billion euro fine in a case involving its online shopping search results.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessadvertisinggoogleeuropean unionus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
YouTuber arrested in Mountain View travels cross country to confront Google
Warren says tech giants have 'too much power,' need breakup
Man contacts 7 On Your Side after he is locked out of Google account
Oscars: The most searched Best Picture nominee in every state
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally-ill inmate
Arroyo High School assignment asked students to create Nazi time capsule
Changes to SJ City Hall gives parents proper place to change diapers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
San Francisco inmates sue over jail conditions
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
SF District Attorney will not file charges against Giants CEO Larry Baer
Show More
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Report: Bay Area couple's daughter with no experience on UCLA soccer roster
SFMTA approves protected bike lanes on Howard Street following death of cyclist
Santa Rosa man displays naked mannequins in response to fence dispute
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
More TOP STORIES News