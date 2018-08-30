BUSINESS

Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US

Liquidation sales being at dozens more Kmart and Sears stores that are closing across the US. (Shutterstock)

CLOVIS, Calif. --
Liquidation sales have started at dozens more Kmart and Sears stores that are closing across the U.S.

Thirteen Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores are being affected by the most recent shut-down announcement.

All of the stores' items will be sold to customers at a discounted price, starting Thursday.

It comes after Sears and Kmart recently announced 46 more stores were closing after a year of continuous financial struggle. These recent closures come after nearly 400 stores shut down in the past year.
