Kincade Fire

North Bay vineyard works to protect crop from Kincade Fire

By
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The fire burned right up to vineyards and wineries Wednesday night in the Alexander Valley. The vines were silhouetted in the flames.

RELATED: PG&E report and images provide possible clues to start of Sonoma County wildfire

There are five major wineries in the area including Robert Young Vineyards.

At the Robert Young Vineyards along Red Winery Road, co-owner Fred Young and son Robert have been up for more than 24 hours trying to keep flames away from their precious vines.

RELATED: Smoke from Kincade Fire could pose health hazards across San Francisco Bay Area

The family has owned the land since the mid nineteenth century-nearly 450 acres divided between vineyards and ranch land for 50 head of cattle.

On Thursday we watched as the two filled up their own tanker truck and drove back and forth putting out hotspots on their property.

VIDEO: Timelapse shows overnight spread of Sonoma County wildfire

So far the vines are okay. But they had planned to harvest grapes tonight. That is up in the air now.

About 50 acres of grazing land burned but no livestock or people here were hurt.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgeyservillebrush firefirewildfiresonoma countykincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, smoky conditions, what caused the fire, more PG&E shutoffs
Kincade Fire now at 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
PG&E: Tower near Kincade Fire's starting point wasn't shut off
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire now at 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
PG&E: Tower near Kincade Fire's starting point wasn't shut off
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
Weather 'all-clear' issued for all counties, except for Kern; prepare for more outages Saturday
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke
South Bay researchers monitor Kincade Fire
Show More
Kincade Fire: Enormous flames caught on camera
Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in San Bruno
Canyon Country fire erupts to 4,000 acres
Jason Segel photobombs couple during engagement shoot
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
More TOP STORIES News