Oakland's Fairyland in financial trouble, unsure of reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, Oakland's historic Fairyland is in financial trouble due to the novel coronavirus pandemic The iconic amusement park closed its doors in March due to the shelter-in-place orders.The park's executive director tells SFGate they've now run out of money from a Paycheck Protection Program loan.Now the park is unsure when or how it will reopen.They have been hosting a small camp in recent weeks, but visitors still aren't allowed.On Fairyland's website, you can make donations here.