Reopening California

Oakland's Fairyland in financial trouble, unsure of reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, Oakland's historic Fairyland is in financial trouble due to the novel coronavirus pandemic

The iconic amusement park closed its doors in March due to the shelter-in-place orders.

The park's executive director tells SFGate they've now run out of money from a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl raises more than $100K to help save Oakland Zoo
EMBED More News Videos

A 6-year-old girl who is raising money to help save the Oakland Zoo by selling bracelets is celebrating a big milestone -- she just raised more than $100,000!



Now the park is unsure when or how it will reopen.

They have been hosting a small camp in recent weeks, but visitors still aren't allowed.

On Fairyland's website, you can make donations here.

CALIFORNIA REOPENING: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandcoronavirus californiaamusement parkcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Cities push back after outdoor dining prohibited in Alameda Co. under new CA guidelines
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Concern over SF and Oakland's plans to start distance learning this fall
Oakland elementary school reopening plan includes small group instruction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cities push back after outdoor dining prohibited in Alameda Co. under new CA guidelines
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Fire crews contain 30-acre fire in San Jose
Concern over SF and Oakland's plans to start distance learning this fall
Being an ally: Group organizes people for racial justice
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
'Upside down floating reef' in the SF Bay could change ecology of shoreline
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early amid COVID-19 crisis
SF firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park
Bay Area dog trainer sentenced for 4 felony counts of animal abuse
More TOP STORIES News