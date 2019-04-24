Business

Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21

Rite Aid says they are increasing the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

"Raising the age for purchasing tobacco products is an important step in our efforts to ensure that these products do not fall into the hands of children and teens," said Bryan Everett, chief operating officer of Rite Aid Corporation.

Rite Aid previously announced that it will remove e-cigarettes and vaping products chain-wide.

The company says these actions will go into effect across all Rite Aid stores within 90 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmokingrite aidu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News