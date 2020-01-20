Business

San Francisco's famed Haight Ashbury Music Center shuts down after 40 years in business

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's historic Haight Ashbury Music Center is shutting down for good after months of holding store liquidation sales.

The iconic shop located in heart of the Haight-Ashbury District has been selling a variety of musical instruments for 40 years, with some famed visits by music legends including Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Joe Satriani, Eddie Vedder, Danny Glover, and George Benson.

The shop's owner, Massoud Badakhshan, says it is hard to compete with online retailers, and the high costs of rent in San Francisco make the store no longer cost efficient to stay open.

RELATED: San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Music Center holding liquidation sale

The shop will close its doors on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., and any remaining inventory will move to Badakhshan's music store in Redwood City.

The Haight Ashbury Music Center served as a full-service music shop for beginners to pro level musicians since 1972 and renamed in 1980, and has been an iconic fixture of the Haight retail scene receiving many local business arts awards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscohaight ashburysmall businessmusicwhere you livestore closing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland moms reach deal to buy house they squatted in for 2 months
Super Bowl LIV: 49ers will sport traditional road uniforms
WATCH LIVE: 49ers talk about sending Green Bay packing, prepping for Super Bowl
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Saint Mary's student among 3 injured in shooting, school says
McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with 12-hour days
Crowds board Caltrain for NorCal Celebration Train in honor of MLK Jr Day
Show More
Super Bowl tickets selling for astronomical prices
49ers fans go on shopping spree after NFC win
7 things to know about Super LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies, chance of rain late
WATCH IN 60: Moraga shooting suspect identified, housing for homeless, 49ers Super Bowl bound
More TOP STORIES News