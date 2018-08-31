HEALTH CARE

Soon-Shiong's Verity Health System files for bankruptcy

EMBED </>More Videos

Verity Health, the nonprofit operator of six California hospitals managed by Los Angeles billionaire, Patrick Soon-Shiong, has filed for bankruptcy while it continues to seek a buyer.

By
San Jose, Calif. (KGO) --
Verity Health, the nonprofit operator of six California hospitals managed by Los Angeles billionaire, Patrick Soon-Shiong, has filed for bankruptcy while it continues to seek a buyer. Four of those facilities are here in the Bay Area, and now many are wondering how much longer they'll stay open.

"You can't help but be nervous because we went down this road once before," said Hilda Daily, a Verity Health employee.

The company operates four hospitals locally, including Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Seton Coastside in Moss Beach, O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, and St. Louise Hospital in Gilroy.

"You figure, we got bailed out, we got this billionaire and he's turning things around," said Daily.

The hospitals were originally part of the not-for-profit Daughters of Charity Health System, which was taken over by BlueMountain Capital in 2015 before Soon-Shiong acquired a majority share last year. The billionaire also owns the Los Angeles Times.

"We believe this is all a financially engineered thing to maximize value before destroying this not-for-profit safety net hospital system," says Dave Regan, President of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, the hospitals' labor union.

Verity Health CEO Rich Adcock released a statement, saying in part: "We can no longer swim against the tide of our operating reality, which includes a legacy burden of more than a billion dollars of bond debt and unfunded pension liabilities, an inability to renegotiate burdensome contracts, the continuing need for significant capital expenditures for seismic obligations and aging infrastructure."

Many are upset over how Soon-Shiong could walk away from the responsibility of ensuring these hospitals remain as community assets. It's a condition that was required by the Attorney General's office when the original sale was completed.

"At the end of the day, Verity is a not-for-profit, and the board has a fiduciary responsibility to monitor the management agreement, and how the monies were being spent," said Robert Issai, former Daughters of Charity Health System president and CEO.

"We had so much hope for him (Soon-Shiong) in terms of what he wanted to do to turn these into cancer centers and to really be in the forefront of innovation, and to be a leader," said San Mateo Co. supervisor David Canepa. "It's really a slap in the face."

Attorney General Xavier Becerra declined to comment.

For more stories, photos, and video on health care, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshealth carehealthbankruptcysilicon valleymoneySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH CARE
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Here are a few things you need to know about diabetes
Mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Pennsylvania woman contracts rare eye infection from contacts
More health care
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Generic Singulair recalled, United ups bag fees
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Apple to unveil new iPhones
More Business
Top Stories
SF freshman facing 8 felony charges for bringing gun to school, discharging it
Package thieves use scary new tactic to access Bay Area homes
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Funeral for Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: Muni scuffle sparks outrage on social media
What Really Matters: The Backbone of America
Oakland A's players bring ballpark vibe to recovering kids
VIDEO: Best moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
Show More
VIDEO: Rash of grab-and-run thefts plague California Apple stores
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Symphony, Burke Williams Spa
ABC7 Stars: Tenderloin community organizer leads 'Safe Passage' for kids
'Searching' director talks San Jose roots, challenges of creating digital thriller
Fewer police on BART trains as mandatory overtime ends
More News