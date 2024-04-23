Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Seattle Children's Hospital reach settlement on trans care

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has reached a settlement with a children's hospital in Washington State.

Paxton was demanding information about patients from Texas who may have been receiving gender-affirming care now that it's outlawed in this state.

The attorney general's office and Seattle Children's Hospital announced the court settlement on Monday. It means Paxton will drop his request for information about transgender patients from Texas, and the hospital will withdraw its business license in this state.

Officials with the hospital also said under oath that the facility does not have staff that treats trans kids from Texas in person or remotely.

A state law enacted last September bans gender-affirming care for trans youth, like puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgery. In light of this settlement with Seattle Children's, Paxton released the following statement:

"Seattle Children's Hospital appeared to break Texas law and initially tried to evade accountability when investigated. When we merely began asking questions, they decided to leave the State of Texas and forfeit the opportunity to do business here. Let this make our position clear: medical providers in Texas must abide by our laws. In Texas, we vigorously protect children from damaging, experimental 'gender transition' treatments that can have life-altering negative consequences."

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other major medical organizations support giving transgender adolescents access to gender-affirming health care. Meanwhile, Paxton's office is also in a legal battle over whether the state can open child abuse investigations into parents who have provided this type of care for their kids.

