'Diaper throwing': Buster Posey reveals unique off-season training as he returns to Giants

Today, Posey returned to the Giants for the first day of spring training.
"Obviously, a lot of guys digging their spikes in for the first time. It was great to see Buster," said Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
Here's manager Gabe Kapler on having Buster Posey for a full season, "It's exciting..." #ABC7Now #SFGiants #SFGSpring pic.twitter.com/UdieOUm7ET— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 17, 2021
Posey's return to the Giants was the headline on the field, but it was his revelation of a unique off-season throwing program that caught a lot of attention.
Really enjoyed this moment of #SFGiants catcher Buster Posey talking about his kids and "diaper throwing" training. (h/t @JanieMcCAP ) #ABC7Now #SFGSpring pic.twitter.com/UZI6KHA3es— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 17, 2021
"My (9-year-old) son is not so much on changing diapers. So, the fun thing with him is that I will change a diaper from a baby and ball it up real tight and he knows I'm about to fire it at him. So he will go running, Posey joked. "Depending on, how well they've been feeding that plays a lot into my accuracy and if it's equivalent to the weight of a baseball and so yeah I've been pretty accurate."
Here's Gabe Kapler on Buster Posey's off-season "diaper throwing" program 🤣 #ABC7Now #SFGiants #SFGSpring pic.twitter.com/IIBkTcuVL3— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 18, 2021
All kidding aside, Posey who turns 34 next month, was asked if there's a possibility this could be his final spring training.
"Yeah sure, it's gone through my mind. My biggest goal this year is to really just go one day at a time and try to focus on what needs to be accomplished for that day and try not to get too far ahead."
.@BusterPosey addressed if this could be his last potential spring training, "It's gone through my mind..." adding he's taking things day by day, focusing on daily goals. #ABC7Now #SFGiants #SFGSpring ( h/t @MarkWSanchez ) pic.twitter.com/mqpT61APKv— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 17, 2021
