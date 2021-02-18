San Francisco Giants

'Diaper throwing': Buster Posey reveals unique off-season training as he returns to Giants

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has been the face of the franchise since winning his first World Series title and the Rookie of the Year award in 2010. Last season, the perennial all-star, 3-time champion and future hall-of-famer decided to opt out of the 2020 season to care of his adopted, premature twin girls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season

Today, Posey returned to the Giants for the first day of spring training.

"Obviously, a lot of guys digging their spikes in for the first time. It was great to see Buster," said Giants manager Gabe Kapler.



Posey's return to the Giants was the headline on the field, but it was his revelation of a unique off-season throwing program that caught a lot of attention.



"My (9-year-old) son is not so much on changing diapers. So, the fun thing with him is that I will change a diaper from a baby and ball it up real tight and he knows I'm about to fire it at him. So he will go running, Posey joked. "Depending on, how well they've been feeding that plays a lot into my accuracy and if it's equivalent to the weight of a baseball and so yeah I've been pretty accurate."



All kidding aside, Posey who turns 34 next month, was asked if there's a possibility this could be his final spring training.

"Yeah sure, it's gone through my mind. My biggest goal this year is to really just go one day at a time and try to focus on what needs to be accomplished for that day and try not to get too far ahead."



RELATED: Buster Posey back for possible final season with San Francisco Giants

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco Giants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballspring trainingbuzzworthyfamily
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Buster Posey back for possible final season with San Francisco Giants
Minor league affiliates tracker: How MLB's restructure shakes out
Left-hander Jake McGee leaves Los Angeles Dodgers for San Francisco Giants, source says
San Francisco Giants acquire LaMonte Wade Jr. from Minnesota Twins for Shaun Anderson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Political expert says recall election would be '3-ring circus'
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. officials announce they're expanding vaccine eligibility
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Large flower bloom wows drivers on Highway 1
Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
Personal information of California drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack of DMV contractor
Oakland street renamed after Black Panther Party co-founder
Show More
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Missouri man uses blowtorch to clear snow
Thousands don't show up for vaccine appts. in Santa Clara Co.
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
SF residents wait anxiously for Moscone Center to reopen
More TOP STORIES News