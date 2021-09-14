California governor recall

North Bay recall supporters back to rallying after group member's skull fractured in weekend assault

By Ryan Curry
Recall supporters continue to rally after group member assaulted

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A group in support of recalling Governor Gavin Newsom returned to Marin County Monday afternoon to sway the public into voting yes when polls open Tuesday.

They returned after someone assaulted a member of their group on Sunday, leaving them with a fractured skull.

EXCLUSIVE: Newsom recall supporter suffers fractured skull after assault at rally in San Rafael

"The crime rate has been outrageous and we are seeing it ourselves in this group," said Melanie Morgan, the protest organizer. "We need Gavin to leave office immediately."

Morgan and her group of protestors returned Monday because they didn't want to be limited by the violent incident over the weekend.

"We don't want to be silenced," Morgan said. "We are here to make a statement that we want new leadership in California."

Gov. Newsom has a large lead in the polls heading into Tuesday's election. However, the protestors on Monday think the race will not be a landslide.

"I think the race will be much closer than people think," she said. "I don't care if we win by one point. It will be a win for everybody."

The group says they plan to hold a watch party on election night once the polls close.

