Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California State Superintendent holds press conference on distance learning, reopening schools

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced schools might not be able to reopen on time in most of California, parents everywhere are wondering what distance learning will look like in the fall.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is holding a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Thurmond's press conference comes about a week after Newsom announced schools that are on the state watch list won't be able to reopen for in-person instruction. As of Thursday, 35 of California's 58 counties are on the list.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Thurmond is expected to discuss the state's plan to close the digital divide. When schools closed abruptly due to the coronavirus in March, many kids weren't able to continue learning online due to a lack of computer, internet or stable home environment.

With more distance learning on the horizon for most of California's school-aged children, state leaders have formed the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force.

We'll hear an update from members of the task force at 1 p.m.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

