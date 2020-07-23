WATCH TODAY: California State Superintendent holds press conference on distance learning, reopening schools

LATEST FROM NEWSOM: California sees record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Newsom announces
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is holding a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m.
We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
Thurmond's press conference comes about a week after Newsom announced schools that are on the state watch list won't be able to reopen for in-person instruction. As of Thursday, 35 of California's 58 counties are on the list.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Thurmond is expected to discuss the state's plan to close the digital divide. When schools closed abruptly due to the coronavirus in March, many kids weren't able to continue learning online due to a lack of computer, internet or stable home environment.
With more distance learning on the horizon for most of California's school-aged children, state leaders have formed the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force.
We'll hear an update from members of the task force at 1 p.m.
