San Francisco's iconic cable cars to return this fall

REMINDER: Cable cars are returning to SF streets, but we are unable to accept passengers at this time while we conduct inspections & testing. Don't fret, though, as we'll be inviting riders aboard for mock service in August. More info in our blog: https://t.co/P2naTY9o2w — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) July 12, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's iconic cable cars are rolling again -- but don't officially start running for members of the public until the fall. We caught some in action on Monday.Operators were out for training after more than a year of service being halted due to COVID-19.According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Association, the cars will officially be back in early September.In August, passengers will be invited for "mock service" to test the cars before they return later in the fall.The popular Powell-Hyde line will be the first to return.