Watch: Time-lapse video shows Caldor Fire threatening Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort

RELATED: Caldor Fire: CAL FIRE issues evacuation orders, warnings for parts of Lake Tahoe basin
The U.S. Forest Service has dozens of live cameras in the Sierra region, with one atop the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort showing flames creep dangerously close overnight Monday.
RELATED: Follow California Wildfires with exclusive ABC7 interactive map
Winds have created for apocalyptic-like smoke in the Lake Tahoe region. A timelapse camera caught some of the walls of grey smoke and orange flames intermittently approaching chair lifts atop the mountain ridge.
VIDEO: Bear surrounded by smoke while wandering fire zone in Strawberry