Watch: Time-lapse video shows Caldor Fire threatening Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort

EMBED >More News Videos Video of a bear shrouded in smoke was taken Friday in the town of Strawberry in El Dorado County.

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (KGO) -- Flames from the Caldor Fire, one of several California wildfires burning up and down the state, have begun to threaten additional ski resorts and communities of South Lake Tahoe.The U.S. Forest Service has dozens of live cameras in the Sierra region, with one atop the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort showing flames creep dangerously close overnight Monday.Winds have created for apocalyptic-like smoke in the Lake Tahoe region. A timelapse camera caught some of the walls of grey smoke and orange flames intermittently approaching chair lifts atop the mountain ridge.