SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Academy of Sciences you know and love is just the tip of the iceberg.
Yes, there's a rainforest dome. Yes, there's a planetarium. And an albino alligator named Claude.
But underneath the museum floors, hidden behind the exhibits and even above the roof there is scientific discovery happening behind the scenes.
Cal Academy let me visit the nooks and crannies of their museum in Golden Gate Park that most people never get to see. I went into the basement where scientists have meticulously recreated the exact conditions of the waters of Micronesia, so they can trick coral into reproducing every year. Then I went from the basement to the roof, where I got to walk around the famous and lumpy "living roof." Finally, I got up close and personal with some penguins (again!) whose daily lives start to seem like a soap opera if you pay attention to all the drama.
Come behind the scenes with me at the Cal Academy by watching the video at the top of this story.
The Academy is open for visitors. A reservation is required. Check out their website for tickets and information.
What you've seen at Cal Academy is the tip of the iceberg
