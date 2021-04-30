Bay Area Insider

Monterey Bay Aquarium like you've never seen it before: Through the eyes of a clumsy penguin

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clumsy penguin runs wild around Monterey Bay Aquarium

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- I never would have thought the best way to see the Monterey Bay Aquarium was to walk a mile in a half-blind penguin's shoes, yet here we are.

I visited the aquarium in March. At that point, it had been closed for a full year. But even while closed to visitors, the aquarium is full of life. Forests of kelp swayed, otters splashed around and tanks upon tanks of fish bubbled everywhere I looked.

RELATED: Visiting the Oakland Zoo was so cheerful it converted me forever

Without families, tourists and strollers crowding the floor, I had the unique opportunity to roam free -- and I wasn't the only one. Rey is a 6-year-old African penguin with a slight stature and the personality of a Labrador.

See my adventure with Rey in the video at the top of this story.

Rey was born at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, but things didn't look good at first. She had cataracts that had to be surgically removed and required around-the-clock care from aquarium staff. She's come a long way since then, getting along with her fellow penguins, seeing better and even mating with another penguin named Dassen.

BEHIND THE SCENES: What it's like inside a magically quiet de Young Museum

Rey has gained so much confidence since her early days, she often gets to leave the penguin exhibit at the aquarium entirely, roaming free, saying hi to staff and occasionally bumping into things (her vision is still a little shaky, after all). I followed this adorable, social, clumsy girl around the aquarium for a full morning and loved every minute of it. Follow along by watching the video at the top of this story.



The Monterey Bay Aquarium reopens to the general public on May 15. Reserve tickets on the aquarium's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmonterey bay aquariummonterey countybay area insiderbehind the scenesbirdsanimalanimal newsanimalsabc7 originalstourismmontery bay aquarium
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA INSIDER
What you've seen at Cal Academy is the tip of the iceberg
What it's like inside a magically quiet de Young Museum
The Oakland Zoo was so cheerful it converted me forever
Maker, Aleksandra Zee, works artistic wonders with wood
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News