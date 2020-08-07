Gov. Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges

Coronavirus California

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Friday guidelines for reopening plans for colleges and universities across California -- days before the fall semester begins.
Most institutions have opted for virtual classes, making the decision following weeks of a lack of guidance from the state.

The Cal State University system made the announcement in May.

USC's fall semester begins Aug. 17, with remote instruction with the exception of clinical education. University officials urged students to reconsider living on or near campus this semester.

USC said as soon as public health regulations allow, they will pivot to hybrid and in-person classes, along with other on-campus activities.

Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County's public health director, expressed her concerns earlier this week -- emphasizing caution for colleges and universities, which have been deemed "high-risk settings" for the spread of COVID-19.

"Simply won't be possible to return to collegiate life as we knew it before. Dorms, classrooms and social life that's offered by our colleges and universities create high-risk activities and become high-risk settings," she said.

The uncertainty surrounding plans for the upcoming school year has caused stress for many students, like a group of out-of-state Pepperdine University students who recently made a deposit and secured off-campus housing. They will now be taking classes online from their apartment near the school.

