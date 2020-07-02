Coronavirus California

Lake Elsinore man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fifty-one-year-old Tommy Macias of Lake Elsinore shared his regret on Facebook after going to a barbecue and testing positive for coronavirus.

LATEST UPDATE: Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new health orders ahead of Fourth of July

"Because of my stupidity, I put my mom and sisters and my family's health in jeopardy. This has been a very painful experience," posted Macias.

Macias died the day he went into the hospital.

According to his Facebook page, Macias lived in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

His family says Macias was a diabetic and had been careful wearing masks and social distancing for months.

4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY: What's allowed and what's not in California

His niece, Danielle Lopez said, "It was absolutely shocking. I wasn't in the room when my mom got the call. I heard her cry out. I still don't want to believe it."

A day before Macias was taken to hospital, he uploaded the poignant message to Facebook, begging people to wear masks in public.

His family created a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiafacebookcoronaviruswarningcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
LIVE: Santa Clara County announces new health order
Pandemic creates challenges as SF tries to resume jury trials
State superintendent to give update on reopening schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clara County announces new health order
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Suspect in fatal shooting of Oakland federal officer pleads not guilty
Six Flags in Vallejo moving forward with partial reopening
Herman Cain, who attended Trump rally, hospitalized for COVID-19
Show More
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Pandemic creates challenges as SF tries to resume jury trials
Oakland Zoo at risk of closing for good amid pandemic
Looking for a new job? Reborn Cabinets is hiring
More TOP STORIES News