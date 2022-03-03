rain

Bay Area rain: Meteorologist Mike Nicco says history shows 'Miracle March' isn't likely

By
Miracle March? Bay Area rain forecast for this month explained

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- October's record daily and monthly Bay Area rains seem so long ago with our rain season turning sour after a vigorous beginning.

A once robust surplus is now evaporating into our mainly sunny, warmer-than-average and dry weather pattern since 2022 began.

Many of us are wishing for a "Miracle March," double or higher amounts of rain compared to average.

So, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco did some digging into our records. The results? He says they're not encouraging.

VIDEO: 'Extreme' drought now back in parts of Bay Area after almost 2 months with no significant rain
According to new data, parts of the Bay Area are back in the "extreme" drought category due to the lack of significant rain in the region.



Let's use San Francisco as an example.

Mike Nicco found only 11% of March rainfall totals matched our "Miracle March" criteria.

Even more alarming, he says not a single one of these followed an extremely dry January and February.

The Climate Prediction Center's March precipitation forecast is not promising either.

The Bay Area forecast calls for equal chances of below, average, and above average precipitation.

