drought

'Extreme' drought now back in parts of Bay Area after almost 2 months with no significant rain

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Extreme' drought now back in parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What we feared is now happening. According to new data released on Thursday, the Bay Area is now regressing in its progress with the drought due to the lack of significant rain in the region.

Now "extreme" drought has now made its way back into parts of the Bay Area.

RELATED: Stanford researchers identify 'double-hazard' wildfire zones in the West

Mendocino County and parts of Sonoma County are back in "extreme" drought and the rest of the Bay Area is in "severe" drought.

Next week, when the next monitor comes out, we may see more regions expand into the "extreme" drought category.



RELATED: Some San Jose residents could run out of water by summer if drought continues, expert says

It's been almost two months since the Bay Area has seen any substantial rain.



 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniawatersonoma countycalifornia waterdrought
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
Bay Area remains in severe drought as record dry spell continues
SJ records 49 consecutive days without rain this winter
Stanford team identifies 'double-hazard' wildfire zones in the West
Western megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Black woman forced to move on Delta plane claims discrimination
Tahoe police say calls about Hank the Tank are disrupting operations
1 dead in SJ house fire, officials say arson unit investigating
Is COVID-19 an endemic yet? ABC7 explains what it means
Mayor Breed calls Texas order 'disgusting' attack on trans kids
Show More
Will CA bail out PG&E Fire Victim Trust that's millions short?
Computer glitch causes false report of power outage, PG&E says
Bay Area could see $5 a gallon soon due to Ukraine crisis
Banks closed 4,000 branches in 2021; here's what to know
Santa Clara Co. officials take aim at 'ghost guns'
More TOP STORIES News