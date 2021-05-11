drought

East Bay MUD proposes 8% water bill increase over 2 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the middle of a drought, East Bay MUD customers could see their water bills go up.

The utility wants to bump rates by 4% starting in July and then another 4% next July.

EBMUD wants to spend the money on upgrading pipelines and wastewater treatment plants among other things.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency for 39 California counties

The plan will be detailed Tuesday afternoon. A public hearing and vote on the proposal is scheduled for June 8.

More information about rates can be found here.

