East Bay MUD proposes 8% water bill increase over 2 years

The utility wants to bump rates by 4% starting in July and then another 4% next July.
EBMUD wants to spend the money on upgrading pipelines and wastewater treatment plants among other things.
The plan will be detailed Tuesday afternoon. A public hearing and vote on the proposal is scheduled for June 8.
