East Bay MUD proposes 8% water bill increase over 2 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the middle of a drought, East Bay MUD customers could see their water bills go up.The utility wants to bump rates by 4% starting in July and then another 4% next July.EBMUD wants to spend the money on upgrading pipelines and wastewater treatment plants among other things.The plan will be detailed Tuesday afternoon. A public hearing and vote on the proposal is scheduled for June 8.More information about rates can be found here