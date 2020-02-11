CHP officer from Fremont arrested for alleged sexual relationship with teen girl, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 34-year-old California Highway Patrol officer has been arrested after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

On Feb. 6, Fremont police arrested Brian Watkins at his home on multiple felony counts of sexual assault.

RELATED: San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges

On Monday, detectives presented the case to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office who filed three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

In July 2019, detectives began investigating after receiving a report of alleged sexual misconduct involving Watkins and a teenage girl. During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect was a CHP officer when the relationship began with the teen. Detectives say the activity is believed to have occurred primarily in Fremont and not while Watkins was on duty.

According to police, at some point, Watkins learned he was being investigated yet continued the relationship with the girl.

RELATED: Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape accusation

Police say due to the age of the victim and the nature of the investigation, the victim's identity will not be released.

The CHP says Watkins has been placed on administrative leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontofficer arrestedsex assaultofficer chargedcalifornia highway patrolsex crimesex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News