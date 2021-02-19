Coronavirus California

California to set aside 10% of all 1st vaccine doses for teachers, Gov. Gavin Newsom announces

By Alix Martichoux
California will soon be setting aside 10% of all of the first-round vaccine doses it receives specifically for teachers, educators and childcare workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

The change will start on March 1, Newsom said, with a beginning baseline of at least 75,000 doses a week. It's part of an effort to move schools closer to resuming in-person learning.

Teachers and childcare workers are already being prioritized to receive the vaccine in California and can already sign up to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

California is also working to boost vaccine distribution to all groups, with a goal of administering 4 million vaccine doses per week. So far, the state has administered 6.9 million doses.

On Thursday, 264,000 doses were administered -- the highest single-day number yet, Newsom said.

"The only constraint is manufactured supply," Newsom said.
