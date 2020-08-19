Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area and California here.
