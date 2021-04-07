Arts & Entertainment

San Mateo teen star William Lipton of 'General Hospital' performs new song, reveals college choice

By and Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are countless emerging talents in the Bay Area, but not all are Emmy-nominated, with songwriting and acting talents to spare. William Lipton, who has been starring on ABC's 'General Hospital' since he was 16, is getting ready for his next big step in his journey, college.

ABC7 has followed along with Lipton's unique high school experience ever since he landed the 'General Hospital' role. He caught up with ABC7 Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about his recent perspectives on distance learning, his mindset in leaving for college, and surprised viewers with a brand new song.

