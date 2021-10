San Mateo teen star William Lipton of 'General Hospital' performs new song, reveals college choice

Violet and I had a blast chatting with @abc7kristensze on @abc7newsbayarea 💙 Thank you for the interview and inviting me to sing We Weren’t Done with This Yet. The song is now out on all musical platforms. https://t.co/mKDYkF0PZ6 pic.twitter.com/VpLA3vtkx0 — William Lipton (@LiptonWilliam) April 7, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are countless emerging talents in the Bay Area, but not all are Emmy-nominated, with songwriting and acting talents to spare. William Lipton, who has been starring on ABC's 'General Hospital' since he was 16 , is getting ready for his next big step in his journey, college.ABC7 has followed along with Lipton's unique high school experience ever since he landed the 'General Hospital' role. He caught up with ABC7 Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about his recent perspectives on distance learning, his mindset in leaving for college, and surprised viewers with a brand new song Click the video in the player above to see Lipton's big college reveal, and his live performance of his new song, "We Weren't Done with This Yet".