San Mateo teen star William Lipton of 'General Hospital' performs new song, reveals college choice

ABC7 has followed along with Lipton's unique high school experience ever since he landed the 'General Hospital' role. He caught up with ABC7 Anchor Kristen Sze to talk about his recent perspectives on distance learning, his mindset in leaving for college, and surprised viewers with a brand new song.
Violet and I had a blast chatting with @abc7kristensze on @abc7newsbayarea 💙 Thank you for the interview and inviting me to sing We Weren’t Done with This Yet. The song is now out on all musical platforms. https://t.co/mKDYkF0PZ6 pic.twitter.com/VpLA3vtkx0— William Lipton (@LiptonWilliam) April 7, 2021
