Firefighters battling the Camp Fire in Butte County might get a little help from the weather Sunday night into Monday.In the Bay Area, gusty northeast winds will continue to bring extremely dry conditions & critical fire weather to the Bay Area through Sunday afternoon.While winds will diminish later in the afternoon, peak gusts above 2000 feet will be as fast as 30 miles per hour at times.Smoke will continue to drift into the Bay Area from the Camp Fire through Monday bring very unhealthy air & another Spare the Air day.Firefighters will get a bit of a break as winds decrease Sunday night.Air Quality will remain poor through at least Tuesday.