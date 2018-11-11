CAMP FIRE

Firefighters battling Camp Fire in Butte County to get some relief thanks to the weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday will be smoky with high fire danger. A Red Flag warning is in effect until 4 p.m. due to gusty northeast winds in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills.

By
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters battling the Camp Fire in Butte County might get a little help from the weather Sunday night into Monday.

In the Bay Area, gusty northeast winds will continue to bring extremely dry conditions & critical fire weather to the Bay Area through Sunday afternoon.

While winds will diminish later in the afternoon, peak gusts above 2000 feet will be as fast as 30 miles per hour at times.

Smoke will continue to drift into the Bay Area from the Camp Fire through Monday bring very unhealthy air & another Spare the Air day.

Firefighters will get a bit of a break as winds decrease Sunday night.

Air Quality will remain poor through at least Tuesday.


MAPS: Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
RELATED: California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firesmokewildfirefirebrush firecalifornianorthern californiaair qualitypollutionPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpweatherwindNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Accuweather Forecast: Smoky with high fire danger
California firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
In Concord and Walnut Creek, some brave the smoky air
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
CAMP FIRE
Residents upset after Trump threat to withhold funding to CA due to 'poor' management
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment
WATCH LIVE: Woolsey Fire threatening 57,000 structures as winds return
Residents upset after Trump threat to withhold funding to CA due to 'poor' management
2 dead, 4 injured after gambling feud erupts in gunfire
Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
Show More
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
San Francisco emergency shelter opens because of air quality
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
'SNL' bids farewell to Attorney General Jeff Sessions
More News