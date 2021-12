SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer, you might have to think of something other than the traditional peppermint flavored candy canes.A peppermint shortage is taking a bite out of the holiday favorite.According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade. With supply chain issues currently affecting companies and products, candy canes are the latest to start disappearing from shelves.Some stores report only receiving half of their candy cane order for the holidays.