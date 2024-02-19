Barriers at San Francisco's Capp St. forces alleged sex work to new area, report says

Shotwell Street in San Francisco has become a new hot location for alleged sex work activities since barriers at Capp Street were put up to stop it.

Shotwell Street in San Francisco has become a new hot location for alleged sex work activities since barriers at Capp Street were put up to stop it.

Shotwell Street in San Francisco has become a new hot location for alleged sex work activities since barriers at Capp Street were put up to stop it.

Shotwell Street in San Francisco has become a new hot location for alleged sex work activities since barriers at Capp Street were put up to stop it.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments with the barriers along Capp Street in San Francisco that were put up to stop alleged sex work.

Apparently, the activity has moved to a new street.

Our media partners with the San Francisco Standard report residents a couple of blocks over on Shotwell Street have seen an increase in activity.

REPORT: New barriers to deter alleged sex work on SF's Capp St. may be permanent. Here are the two options

There are two replacements to the barriers in the Mission District being considered that may be permanently installed to close four blocks of the neighborhood if approved by the SFMTA commission.

It varies from reports of car crashes and fights to open solicitation.

The ABC7 news I-Team covered the problems and subsequent crackdown on Capp Street.

The city is looking into a permanent solution to block off the street.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live