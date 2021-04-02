Careers

Job Hunting with Jobina: Sonoma Co. winery willing to pay you $10K a month to work, live for free

Murphy-Goode winery is taking applications until June 30. Job seekers need to make a creative 60 second video pitching their dream job and submit it online.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sonoma Co. winery willing to pay you $10K to work, live for free

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Murphy-Goode Winery is ready to pay someone $10,000 a month to work and live in Sonoma County for free!

"Healdsburg, California is one of the great towns in America," Dave Ready Jr., winemaker at the Murphy-Goode Winery, said. "You know, it really is a dream job."

Murphy-Goode winery is taking applications until June 30. Job seekers need to make a creative 60 second video pitching their dream job and submit it online.

"You could be someone who wants to be in the legal department, an accountant, or you want to be a winemaker, or you want to get into culinary," Ready Jr. said. "We're willing to bring someone in. We're going to select our top 10 or 15 people and we're going to fly them up and drive them up if they're local."

Staff will spend about a week getting to know the candidates and then will make a selection. Murphy-Goode Winery did something similar in 2009 and hired Hardy Wallace during the recession. Wallace now runs his own winery.

"Hardy was from Atlanta, Georgia and had been laid off from a job," Ready Jr. said. "We bring him out and we give him this job. Now he's truly living the dream."

The last year has been devastating for millions of people. Ready Jr. hopes the new opportunity with his company will help someone.

"That's what started the whole thing. Murphy-Goode is a great sustainable company that cares about people."

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Murphy-Goode Winery
Job: Whatever you want!
Application deadline: June 30
Application requirements: 60 second video pitch, must be 21 or older
For more information on this job, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershealdsburgsonomaemploymentbuilding a better bay areajobs hiringwinesonoma countycareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person shot and killed by Fremont police in hotel parking lot, officials say
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland family's message to robbers who stole life savings
CA farmers sustainably getting by with less water
Reaction to Alison Collins' $87M lawsuit against SFUSD
Older, at-risk Californians still need vaccine appointments
Job seekers left hanging waiting for EDD extension
Santa Clara Co. health officials warn of variant increase
Show More
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
The Oakland Zoo was so cheerful it converted me forever
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
More TOP STORIES News