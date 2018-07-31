CARR FIRE

Carr Fire community meeting leaves some Trinity County residents unsatisfied

EMBED </>More Videos

There was standing room only at a community meeting on the Carr Fire burning in Shasta and Trinity counties as residents gathered to hear the latest from fire and law enforcement officials about their progress. (KGO-TV)

By
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
There was standing room only at a community meeting on the Carr Fire burning in Shasta and Trinity counties as residents gathered to hear the latest from fire and law enforcement officials about their progress.

They heard from Cal Fire that the Carr Fire has claimed 110,000 acres, nearly 1,000 homes and buildings, and left six people dead, two of them firefighters. More than 2,500 structures are still at risk.

The Carr Fire started in Shasta county, but in the phrase Cal Fire uses, it slopped over into Trinity County, forcing the evacuation of the small community of Lewiston, about 35 miles west of Redding.

LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire

They don't expect the fire to move any farther east towards Redding, but it has bled over into Trinity County, where the community of Lewiston has been evacuated.



Between the two counties 38,000 people have been displaced, but Cal Fire says they are trying their best to get them back home soon.

Some community members left the meeting early and a bit unhappy, saying the briefing was centered too much on Redding on not enough on the Trinity County side.

"It's just a repeat of everything that's happening in Redding, which we're sad for all of that too, but this fire is still active on our side," Lewiston resident Bobbie Billings said.

Cal Fire says the winds are changing and they have to adjust with it. They also say despite some hot spots they made good progress Tuesday. That's why evacuation orders were lifted in the Montgomery Ranch Area. Firefighters they are trying their best to keep people informed, but they are not always able to get into specifics.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
EMBED More News Videos

A man filmed his drive near Redding, Calif., as the Carr Fire rages on Friday morning.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Fireevacuationbrush firefirefighterscommunityCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Photos from the wildfires across California
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
Pet victims of Car Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
Calls for more officers after armed robbery at Palace of Fine Arts
Palo Alto ICE contractor targeted for protest
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Show More
Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5
All passengers survive Aeromexico plane crash in Durango
Consumer Catch-up: Carmakers adding rear seat alerts, MoviePass making changes
SF doctor warns of adverse effects associated with vaginal rejuvenation procedures
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More News