<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3839193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding has nearly doubled in size overnight, growing to over 80,000 acres as of Saturday morning. The fire is threatening almost 5,000 structures, according to Cal Fire. It has also prompted new mandatory evacuations. (KGO-TV)