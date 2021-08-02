CDC COVID risk map highlights areas of high transmission in Bay Area

But what constitutes as "high" or "substantial?" And what parts of the United States and more specifically, the Bay Area, are seeing these high rates of COVID-19?
Along with the new guidelines, the CDC released a map showing which areas are experiencing surging COVID rates. In Bay Area, Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Marin, San Francisco Solano and Sonoma counties are all currently listed by the CDC as having "high" transmission rates, while Santa Clara and San Mateo counties are "substantial."
Cases are rising across the United States as concerns around the delta variant grow. According to an internal document from the CDC, this variant appears to cause more severe illness and spreads as easily as chickenpox, with each infected person, on average, infecting eight or nine others. The original lineage was about as transmissible as the common cold, with each infected person passing the virus to about two other people on average.
