One-on-one taste testing with Chase Center's new Culinary Director Chad Neuman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Headed to Chase Center soon? Be prepared to bring your appetite. Chef Chad Neuman, who brings more than 20 years of international fine dining experience has been named Culinary Director of Chase Center.Neuman's experience has led him across the world including leading culinary teams in Malaysia and Thailand. The Puerto Rico native joined the Chase Center Culinary team in 2019 as an Executive Chef and is thrilled for the opportunity to lead the way into the future."Bring all the flavors here to Chase Center," said Neuman. "Having all this, different types of fans and the food culture here in San Francisco."One of the new signature concepts is the Wings and Woks, along with stir-fry noodles featuring pork, as well a plant-based Wok special just to name a few."Tofu rice, it's a lot of flavor, ginger, garlic and some of the acidity of the citrus," said Neuman.Also unveiled at today's program was the Beer Modelo Fish Tacos as well as plenty of dessert items. Chase Center has eight full-sized industrial kitchens that produce from-scratch food items and sourcing ingredients from local farms and vendors within a 150-mile radius."Chad sets the bar for premium culinary experiences with his unique combination of fine dining and large arena experience," said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider. "I cannot wait to welcome fans back to Chase Center to experience Chad's innovative and visionary menus as we strive to provide an incredible dining experience for all of our guests."