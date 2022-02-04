Golden State Warriors

Warriors' COVID booster requirement goes into effect at SF's Chase Center

By JR Stone
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID booster requirement goes into effect at SF's Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The COVID restrictions to see the Golden State Warriors just got a little tougher as boosters are now required for those eligible. You do still have the option to get a COVID test instead. Negative test results within 24 hours of an antigen test or within 48 hours of a PCR test are required if taking a test.

"So if you are eligible for a booster, we expect to see booster results and/or a negative test," says Yoyo Chan, who is Warriors VP of Government and Community Relations.

While these San Francisco restrictions might be controversial in some regions of the country, they aren't among many Warriors fans we talked with Thursday night at Chase Center.

"When we are in there eating, there are people who won't put their mask on at all right next to us, so it's safer knowing that more people are vaccinated and boosted," said Ken and Jeanifer Grullon.

EXCLUSIVE: Warriors COO talks about booster mandate, keeping fans and staff safe
EMBED More News Videos

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center are hosting booster clinics this week to get fans and community members ready for a new mandate next month.



"I was just at a Suns game on Sunday. They have no requirements at all. You walk in and they say wear your mask but they didn't check for vaccine, vaccine status or anything," said Kevin Massie.

Just 64% of vaccinated San Franciscans have received a booster shot and some wonder if this new requirement will impact attendance at Warriors games.

"The Warriors fan base is so big, I think we'll still see lots of fans here," said Warriors fan Isaiah Thomas.

"Chase Center has been one of the safest buildings in the country, certainly the Bay Area, since we reopened after the pandemic, and this really doesn't change any of that," says Chan.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

And while little Isaiah only recently became eligible for the vaccine, he got his COVID test to come to the game and has no problem wearing his mask.

"What do you think about having this mask on, man?" said Isaiah's dad, to which he replied, "I feel great!"

Yes, no problems with current restrictions -- just don't debate with him about Stephen Curry.

"Is Stephen Curry pretty good?" we asked. "No, he's really good! He can make it from half court!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusnbagolden state warriorscovid 19 vaccinechase center
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson dazzles in win: 'Hard work pay...
Klay Thompson dazzles from deep, Warriors beat Kings 126-114
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green says he'll miss All-Star Game...
Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, Devin Booker named All-Star reserves; Dar...
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd in fight outside SoFi that left 49ers fan in coma
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
SF considers taxing empty apartment units amid housing crisis
No bail for Bay Area 'party mom' accused of teen sex parties
Missing money from bank deposits? Here's how to protect yourself
SJ agency works to connect people of color to mental health resources
Woodside says mountain lions prevent building of affordable housing
Show More
VIDEO: Whale and dolphin play off Hawaii coast
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
COVID-19 updates: US death rate on the rise
Janet Jackson sells rare merchandise to help Oakland nonprofit
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
More TOP STORIES News