Warriors' COVID booster requirement goes into effect at SF's Chase Center

"So if you are eligible for a booster, we expect to see booster results and/or a negative test," says Yoyo Chan, who is Warriors VP of Government and Community Relations.
While these San Francisco restrictions might be controversial in some regions of the country, they aren't among many Warriors fans we talked with Thursday night at Chase Center.
"When we are in there eating, there are people who won't put their mask on at all right next to us, so it's safer knowing that more people are vaccinated and boosted," said Ken and Jeanifer Grullon.
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors COO talks about booster mandate, keeping fans and staff safe
"I was just at a Suns game on Sunday. They have no requirements at all. You walk in and they say wear your mask but they didn't check for vaccine, vaccine status or anything," said Kevin Massie.
Just 64% of vaccinated San Franciscans have received a booster shot and some wonder if this new requirement will impact attendance at Warriors games.
"The Warriors fan base is so big, I think we'll still see lots of fans here," said Warriors fan Isaiah Thomas.
"Chase Center has been one of the safest buildings in the country, certainly the Bay Area, since we reopened after the pandemic, and this really doesn't change any of that," says Chan.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
And while little Isaiah only recently became eligible for the vaccine, he got his COVID test to come to the game and has no problem wearing his mask.
"What do you think about having this mask on, man?" said Isaiah's dad, to which he replied, "I feel great!"
Yes, no problems with current restrictions -- just don't debate with him about Stephen Curry.
"Is Stephen Curry pretty good?" we asked. "No, he's really good! He can make it from half court!"